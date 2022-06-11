Gayle King Has New Health Scare After Foot Injury

Gayle King can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to health issues. The CBS Mornings co-host just announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, only a few weeks after getting diagnosed with Achilles tendonitis.

King’s COVID Diagnosis

King’s diagnosis was very sudden—so sudden that she had to be escorted out of the CBS building after testing positive because she had already shown up to work that day. The morning show host isn’t exactly sure where she picked up the virus, but it seems likely it happened during her recent trip to Las Vegas.

She announced her diagnosis in a video posted to Instagram. “Okay, the thing I’ve been dreading has finally happened. I just tested positive for—I got the ‘rona,” King said. She also shared that she was going to be tested again to make sure it wasn’t a false positive but was asked to leave the building after her first test.

Fans Tell Her To ‘Go Home’ And ‘Leave The Building’

“We’re gonna take one more just to be sure, but, in the meantime, I’ve been asked to leave the building and go home,” King continued. In her video, she stopped to talk to people in the hallway as she made her way out of the building, even talking to someone who wasn’t wearing a mask.

“Why you still taking!!” one person commented. “Leave the building.” Another person wrote, “It make be shocking but you are still standing. Not [in] a hospital or a ventilator. Thank GOD. Go home and do the necessary steps to get better.”

In another video, King talked about her “mild” symptoms and her at-home tests. “I’ve had three PCR tests, all positive,” she said. “Then I came home and took an at-home test—two lines which mean it’s positive.”

“It’s not good. I’ve had four tests that all say positive,” the morning show anchor continued. “I was hoping that this would be a false alarm because I’ve had two of those before…Let’s just hope that my symptoms stay mild because right now, it really does just feel like a cold—a slight cold.”

Her Recent Heel Injury

This comes on top of the news that King had hurt her heel and would need to wear a boot to heal her Achilles tendonitis. Luckily, King’s injury didn’t require any surgery; just resting her hurt foot. Fans are disappointed that King will be missing from CBS Mornings for the next few days, but are glad she still feels healthy.

