Gayle King Hints At Reconciliation Between Prince William And Prince Harry

As Gayle King reported on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral earlier this month, she shared a few lasting images of the royal funeral. After speaking of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, King reflected on the turmoil between Prince Harry and the royal family. As King hinted at a possible reunion, we’re all left wondering if a reconciliation could happen in the near future.

The Brothers’ Latest Meeting Seemed Positive

The princes have been estranged ever since Harry and Markle stepped down as royal family members in 2020. Tensions became high once the couple moved to Montecito, California, resigning from their royal duties. However, just days before the queen’s death, the couple had returned to the UK to promote their charities and causes. Since the couple’s European tour coincided with the queen’s funeral, the couple attended the funeral. Even so, they left their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, on the other side of the pond.

Just before Harry and William interacted at the queen’s funeral, the two princes seemed to be making a step towards reconciliation. The new Prince and Princess of Wales appeared together with Harry and Meghan Markle the day before the funeral. The previous “Fab Four” were seen on a walk together, viewing flowers at Windsor Castle. Then the brothers interacted at key parts of the queen’s funeral, possibly alluding to a reconciliation between the royal family and Harry.

Gayle King: ‘Efforts On Both Sides To Make This Right’

In her coverage of the procession and funeral, Gayle King reported a few takeaways of the day. She first mentioned how it was a wonderful surprise to see William and Middleton’s children at the celebration of the queen’s life. Then, King mentioned how seeing Harry at the funeral left a lasting impression. “There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right. We shall see,” King remarked. “It was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

King also reminded viewers that falling outs often occur in families. “Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil,” King shared. “It remains to be seen. Are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart?” That’s the question we’re all asking. We may just have to wait a while longer for an answer.

