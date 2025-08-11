‘Game of Thrones’ Star Claps Back at Critics Accusing Her Of ‘Forgetting’ About Her Children

Refusing to put up with snarky online trolls, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner claps back at those accusing her of “forgetting” about her two children.

Earlier this month, the actress shared a series of photos and a video of herself having fun while attending an Oasis concert. While most responses were supportive and decent, one commenter wasn’t thrilled about Turner not being with her children 24/7.

“Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids,” the internet troll declared in their comment.

The Game of Thrones star personally responded to the message by noting, “Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves. So… Get this… There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

Other Instagram users quickly responded to the comment as well, calling out the troll for the remark. “Loud opinions from people who never mattered,” one Instagram user stated. “Classic noise.”

Another user noted, “lmfao that you think concert venues should operate a no-parents policy.”

Meanwhile, Turner’s supporters encouraged her to go every so often.

“PLEASE go out,” one supporter wrote. “Have funds, have fun, and make connections, cos that mysterious lifestyle won’t save you.”

The ‘Game of Thrones’ Star’s Ex Recently Opened Up About Their ‘Beautiful’ Co-Parenting Relationship

The clap back came just months after the Game of Thrones star’s ex, Joe Jonas, spoke about their co-parenting relationship.

While chatting about co-parenting, Jonas praised Turner for the relationship, noting how lucky their two daughters are.

“As young girls, looking up to great women is what I was for them,” he told Jay Shetty during Jay’s On Purpose Live Tour this past May. “I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room nd feel confident and know that they can do literally anything they want.”

He then noted, “I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I’m really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”

Turner previously spoke about the regret she had that her daughters were “collateral damage” during her and Jonas’ 2024 divorce.

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out,” she told British Vogue in May 2024. “Especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can.”

“I’m confident that we can figure it out,” she went on to add. “Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all I can ask for.”