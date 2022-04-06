Does Gabriel Iglesias Have A Wife? What We Know About His Love Life

Gabriel Iglesias is a standup comedian who’s been on the scene for more than 20 years. Self-nicknamed “Fluffy,” the portly entertainer has starred in a number of comedy specials, including We Luv Fluffy, Aloha Fluffy, I’m Sorry For What I Said While I Was Hungry, and One Show Fits All. While the comedian is clearly open about poking fun at his weight, he’s much more reserved when it comes to his love life. Who is Gabriel Iglesias’s girlfriend or wife? Does he even have one? Here’s what we know.

Gabriel Iglesias Keeps His Love Life Private

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Details about Igelsias’s private life are scarce because the star goes to great pains to keep it private. So we can’t say for certain if he’s single or not. But as far as we can tell, the 45-year-old funnyman is not currently dating anyone. And it doesn’t appear as though he’s ever been married.

Back in 2017, after years of working non-stop, the hefty performer had what he described as a meltdown. “I was burned out dude, 20 years of the same thing with no breaks,” he said in a 2018 interview with Billboard magazine. “I wasn’t being creative anymore. It was becoming work. And I wasn’t spending enough time at home and that was taking its toll as well.”

We’re sure this must have taken a toll on his personal life. Iglesias also revealed that he developed a drinking problem and that it was affecting the ones he loved. “I wasn’t drinking to be social. I would drink because I just wanted to go to sleep,” he told the magazine. “I was stressin’ out so bad and the drinking was magnifying the problem. I was just gettin’ sloppy, making poor decisions. I wasn’t being the best person at home, and I wasn’t being the best entertainer out on the road.”

During his interview with Billboard, Iglesias described the moment he realized he needed to make a change. “I fell down and was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I doing with myself?’ Yeah there’s cars, yeah there’s money, but am I still happy? I got a kid at home who has everything, but didn’t have me around as much as he could’ve had.”

The kid Iglesias was referring to was not his biological child. It was actually the son of his then-girlfriend, whom he declined to identify by name in the article. But sources report she was a woman named Claudia Valdez and that the pair were in a long-term relationship for more than a decade. During a 2019 benefit show, however, a clearly emotional Iglesias told the audience that they had broken up and that he was taking time to work on himself.