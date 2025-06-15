‘Full House’ Star Reveals the Eyebrow-Raising Reason Why She Refuses to Allow Anyone to Watch Scary Movies or Video Games at Her Home

Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure had an eyebrow-raising reason about why she refuses to allow anyone to watch scary movies or video games at her home.

During a recent episode of her self-titled podcast, the actress explained to her son, Lev Valerievich Bure, and pastor Jonathan Pokluda why she believes there’s more to scary films and video games than what meets the eye.

You’re opening a portal,” she said. “Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home.”

“I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV,” she continued. “Because to me, that’s just a portal.”

The Full House star also stated that, despite being in the entertainment industry for decades, she remains skeptical about the spiritual impacts of scary movies.

“I know that movie has a crew of 200 people,” she said. “And I know they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”

The ‘Full House’ Alum Admitted Her Family Doesn’t Take Her Scary Movie Portal Talk Seriously

Meanwhile, Candace Cameron Bure admitted that her family really doesn’t take her scary movie portal talk to heart.

“They make of me all the time,” she revealed. “But particularly when I’m serious about a spiritual thing happening, and then they’re rolling their eyes at me.”

She also said she was worried about purchasing products with names that have the same “feelings” as scary movies. One example she used was the water brand Liquid Death.

“That just reminded me like you posted something a while back about Liquid Death,” she said to Pokluda. “You’re like, ‘Do you want to buy a product that is literally being cursed as it’s going out into distribution?'”