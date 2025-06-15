‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Poses in Swim Top While in ‘Vacation Mode’

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure just proved she’s queen of the beach, rocking a bikini and serving major “mom goals” vibes on social media.

Though the pearl-clutching 49-year-old mom of three recently declared horror movies a portal to hell, she had no problem showing off some major skin on Instagram Wednesday.

The Great American Family star served up some serious vacation vibes from her tropical getaway with husband Valeri Bure. In the first snap, Cameron Bure is living her best beach life—rocking a string bikini, shades, and a sun hat. Her sizzling selfie flaunts her sun-kissed abs, and her sly smile hints that she knows she looks good.

Other snapshots show Cameron Bure at the gym (never pass up an excuse to show off that fit body!), on a boat ride, enjoying a summer bike ride with hubby Valeri, and sharing a candid moment about how heat and humidity affect her hair.

“Vacation mode: ON,” the actress wrote alongside the post, which featured The Beach Boys tune “Good Vibrations.”

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Vacation Mode’ Post

Cameron Bure, who is perhaps as well known for her conservative evangelical values as her acting roles, was met with mixed reactions to her post in the comments section.

“Little hypocritical to be a ‘godly woman’ drinking alcohol and wearing a bikini while you tell others how they should live their lives, isn’t it?” one onlooker wrote. “Not the most wholesome pictures!” another disappointed fan added.

“Who remembers when she made a big fuss on DWTS [Dancing with the Stars] about adding more fabric to her outfits so she could be more modest,” a yet another onlooker noted. “Virtue signaling about the outfits on the show, hahaha, not so modest now…”

Indeed, Cameron Bure’s IG profile boasts Colossians 3:12-15⁣ (above a link to preorder her upcoming book of devotions). “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience,” the passage reads.

In fairness, “clothe yourselves” is not literal in the above scripture, so rock that bikini, hot momma!

Meanwhile, one top comment rushed to defend the Faith of Our Fathers star’s sultry show of skin.

“Are these people serious on here shaming you for a drink and a bikini? Godly women can have a drink and wear bikinis,” the fan insisted.