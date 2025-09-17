Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Marries Disney Channel Alum

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, exchanged vows with former Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry over the weekend.

According to PEOPLE, Natasha and Bradley, who starred on the Disney Channel show Good Luck Charlie, were married at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on Sept. 14. Approximately 150 guests were in attendance.

Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram account a few days later to share photos of her daughter’s big day.

“We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry 🥂!!” the Full House alum announced. “A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage 💍! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl 🥹.”

She also shared a special message to her daughter. “Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together ❤️❤️❤️”

Among the photos featured are Candace, in a gorgeous light blue dress, and the rest of the Bure family, which includes the actress’ husband, Valeri, and two sons, Lev and Maksim.

Natasha took to the comment section and wrote, “I love you!!!!” with a red heart emoji.

Candace’s new son-in-law also commented, “Love you thank you for everything,” with an emotional emoji and added, “The most perfect weekend!!!”

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter and the Former Disney Channel Star Hard Launched Their Romance Last Summer

Natasha and Bradley went public with their relationship in July 2024.

The actor popped the question in April, just nine months into the romance.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the proposal, Natasha stated, “Bradley was absolutely determined to make it a surprise even though I had a feeling it might be coming.”

“He planned a completely fake work event through both of our management teams,” she continued. “So I truly had no idea what I was walking into. I was fully convinced I was heading up for business, when in reality he had arranged a beautiful brunch with just our families.”

Regarding what he is looking forward to in the marriage, Bradley said he was the “most excited” about creating a family as well as pushing each other to be the best versions of themselves as humans, in family life, and creative work.

“One of my favorite parts of our relationship is that we really inspire each other to follow our passions,” he added. “I feel so encouraged by Natasha on a daily basis.”