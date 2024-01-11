‘Full House’ Cast Has Tearful Reunion Honoring Late Bob Saget

On the second anniversary of Bob Saget’s sudden passing, the cast from Full House reunited via Zoom to discuss their late co-star’s death.

During the reunion, the cast, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin, Dave Coulier, and Andrea Barber reflected on the past two years without Saget. Stamos posted the conversation on his Instagram account.

“It almost gets weirder as time goes on,” Barber explained during the Full House reunion. “Because I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s been a long time since I’ve heard from Bob.’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh.’ You know? It’s so weird to have gone two years without getting a crazy long text from him or a neurotic phone call.”

Sweetin said she is frequently taken aback when she sees someone who looks like Saget. “It has stopped me more than once,” she revealed.

Stamos stated in the social media post that grief never goes away. He also spoke about the “sharp pain” he felt when his Full House co-star and friend died, noting it’s now a part of him. “I don’t even want to get used to it,” he said. “I think I still want to be hurting from it, but he doesn’t want us to be that way, right?”

The Full House castmates also watched a video of the late comedian crying at Candace’s wedding and discussed how Saget’s death has impacted each of them. Coulier said it was imported to keep loved ones like Saget alive by “talking about them and celebrating them.”

Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget is the Closest Person She’s Ever Lost

Meanwhile, Candace Cameron Bure said that Full House co-star Bob Saget was the “closest person” she had ever lost.

“It’s been so nice to have people just sit in the grief with you,” Cameron Bure explained. “And I’ve never realized that before.”

Sweetin described “grief” as being just love unreturned. “It just means that you love someone so much,” she continued. “But you can’t get it back in the same way anymore.”

Along with the Full House cast, Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, posted a touching tribute. “2 years. Wow. Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity,” she wrote. “I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years. What a blessing. And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter, and yes…still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all-encompassing love and heart.”

Bob Saget passed away on Jan. 10, 2022. He was in Miami for his comedian tour and had a performance the night before his death. He was discovered in his hotel room with head trauma. The coroner concluded that the comedian had accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep.