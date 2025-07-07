Fugitive Dad Travis Decker Potentially Spotted In Idaho Forest

Travis Decker, the fugitive father who allegedly killed his three young daughters, was reportedly spotted in an Idaho forest.

According to Fox 13, citing the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Task Force, a family at the Sawtooth National Forest spotted a man resembling Decker on Saturday, July 5.

Reportedly, the man was described as up to 5’1” tall. He was wearing a black mesh cap, had black gauged earrings, a cream-colored shirt, and black shorts, and had a long ponytail, beard, and mustache. Additionally, he was wearing what appeared to be Converse or Vans shoes, had a black Garmin-style watch,

Finally, he was carrying a black Jansport backpack.

According to KOMO News, the family tip is one of many other sightings reported by campers located at the Bear Creek area of the Idaho forest.

As reported by Idaho News 6, a possible sighting was reported in McCall back in June. However, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison revealed on June 4 that the sighting was a false alarm. Morrison said that the person spotted “was not our suspect.”

Alleged Triple Murder

The Wenatchee Police Department detailed at the time that Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, went missing on May 30. Travis failed to return the gilrs to their mom, Whitney, following a “planned visitation.”

Tragically, on June 2, the girls were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington. Fox 13 reported at the time that a preliminary examination suggested that the girls had died via asphyxiation. At the scene, Decker’s vehicle was found, but he had reportedly left the scene.

As a result, Travis Decker was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping for allegedly killing his daughters.

Arianna Cozart, Whitney’s attorney, told PEOPLE that Travis Decker suffered from multiple mental health illnesses. It was these mental health issues that led to Travis and Whitney’s divorce, according to Cozart.

The manhunt for Travis Decker continues after more than a month since the girls were found dead.

A GoFundMe set up to help Whitney in this extremely difficult time has raised more than $1.2 million.