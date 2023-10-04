From Nickelodeon To Playboy: Madisyn Shipman On Her “Rebellious Phase” Turned New Career

Child actors taking an unconventional path after their television stardom isn’t anything new. After growing up in the limelight, it isn’t unusual for child stars to want to shed their wholesome image. However, many of these stars go above and beyond many of our expectations.

From risqué music videos and racy photoshoots, there are plenty of famous faces who have been down rebellious routes before. Stars including Miley Cyrus, Drew Barrymore, Amanda Bynes, and Lindsay Lohan have shed their “good girl” personalities in the way of breaking free from the entertainment industry.

The Ex-Game Shakers Star On Shaking Up Her Career

The most recent star to shed their pristine image is 20-year-old actress Madisyn Shipman. Shipman, an ex-Nickelodeon child star, recently posed for Playboy’s digital platform. The platform, designed to rival the online adult content subscription Only Fans, defines itself as an “elevated, safe, and exclusive,” business model. Subscribers on Playboy’s platform have the opportunity to access exclusive photo and video content, along with video calling and messaging their favorite creators.

The ex-Game Shakers star revealed in an interview with Fox News, “I always said, especially to my fans, that I was never going to join a paid creator platform because I didn’t want to show my body.”

She continued, “That was the biggest thing. That’s not how my goals align. So I made this clear to Playboy, and they said, ‘You don’t have to do that.’ That’s the great thing about Playboy. If you want to show everything, you’re more than welcome to, but you don’t have to.”

On the platform, Shipman is seen posing in barely-there lingerie and skimpy swimsuits.

“My fans love it,” she confessed to Fox News, “And it just goes to show you that you don’t have to show your body to make money and to make this a lucrative thing for you. I’m now able to fully self-fund my music career, which is wonderful. I have my own house. I’m fully taken care of. I’ve got so much financial freedom and I truly wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for Playboy.”

“I’m going to be completely honest with you. I have always felt a sense of repression in terms of my sexuality and showing my body. And I think a lot of that is because I grew up on a Nickelodeon show,” Shipman added, “Now, I’m reclaiming my power. I’m reclaiming my sexuality. I’m doing what makes me happy.”

Barrymore’s Venture Into Creating Adult Content

VIN MAG ARCHIVE LTD / Daily Mail

Shortly before turning 20 years old, Drew Barrymore craved a similar career change. Barrymore posed for the cover of the January 1995 issue of Playboy Magazine, donning a white bunny-branded baby tee and a pink pair of underwear.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress revealed, “I felt like when I was doing Playboy, I was taking my power back. But when I was doing Playboy and being a wild child and being free and discovering myself and growing up… I was loving it and having so much fun and don’t regret a thing.”