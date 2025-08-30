Friends Took Turns Shooting Each Other While Wearing Kevlar Helmet In Texas. One Died, The Other Is Charged With Murder: Police

In a bizarre interaction, two Texas friends were allegedly taking turns shooting each other in the head with a rifle, all while wearing a Kevlar helmet. As a result, 34-year-old Aaroun Prout was shot in the head, and 37-year-old Sean Odonnell was charged with murder.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 17. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a Pennington Hills Drive residence after receiving a shooting report.

Upon arrival, they encountered Prout, a United Kingdom citizen residing in Harris County, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head. After being transported to a local hospital, the 34-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

Initially, the incident was initially reported as Prout taking his own life via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, the bizarre truth behind the fatal incident came to light following an investigation.

“Kudos to HCSO CSI Ward, Detectives Craig, Davis, and Sgt. Miller’s team,” Sheriff Gonzalez said. “Incident initially came in as a possible suicide, but things weren’t adding up. With thorough follow-up investigation, the truth was ultimately revealed.”

Sheriff Gonzalez stated, incredulous, that Prout and Odonnell were shooting at each other. They were allegedly taking turns firing a rifle at each other while wearing a Kevlar helmet in the latter’s house.

“Hard to believe two, so-called friends, would take turns shooting at each other wearing a kevlar helmet, inside a house in a residential neighborhood, while using a rifle,” Gonzalez said.

Days later, on Thursday, August 28, Sean Odonnell was arrested by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. He was charged wtih Aaron Prout’s murder. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Odonnell was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Records show that Odonnell was arrested on August 21 and charged with driving under the influence, according to Law & Crime. He allegedly committed the offense four days after he was accused of fatally shooting Prout in the head. The incident also occurred exactly a week before his murder arrest.

As reported by PEOPLE, his next court appearance is scheduled for September 2. He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.