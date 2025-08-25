Florida Man Failed To Kill Wife, Takes Own Life After Recent Divorce Filing

A Florida man, 65-year-old Steven Grossman, is believed to have attempted to kill his wife, 58-year-old Kimberly King-Judd, at their Seminole house. The woman narrowly survived a shooting to her head, and Grossman took his own life before police arrived.

According to a release issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the incident occurred on August 22. At around 5:19 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to an Anchorage Circle residence after receiving a shooting report.

Upon arrival, deputies found King-Judd at her neighbor’s residence. They learned from her that Grossman had shot her, but she managed to escape with a graze wound to the back of her head. The man was still at their residence, armed with a firearm.

Multiple attempts to communicate with Grossman from an armored vehicle failed, and he wouldn’t exit the residence. Eventually, deputies entered the house and found Grossman in the living room. He had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Recent Divorce Filing

An investigation revealed that Kimberly King-Judd had recently filed for divorce after “ongoing domestic issues.” Leading up to the shooting, Steven Grossman had been making “threatening statements” to the woman. Reportedly, the shooting occurred when King-Judd attempted to escape.

The PCSO continues investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

This incident comes months after 52-year-old Jeremy Kudrna, a Missouri man, shot and killed his wife of 30 years, Julie Kudrna.

On April 11, Jeremy arrived at Julie’s Springfield place of work at around 11 a.m. and fatally shot her. Then, he turned the gun on himself, in a murder-suicide that, according to the Springfield Daily Citizen, occurred five days after Julie filed for divorce.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.