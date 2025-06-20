‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ and ‘The Outsiders’ Actor Gailard Sartain Dead at 78

Gailard Sartain, a fan favorite actor known for his roles in Hee-Haw and the Ernest movies, as well as more mainstream films like The Outsiders and Fried Green Tomatoes, has passed away.

Tulsa, Oklahoma’s The Church Studio announced the actor’s death on Facebook, calling him “an extraordinary actor, artist, and comedian.”

No cause of death was given. Sartain was 78.

Sartain took on many serious acting roles, but fans loved him most for his comedy. He was a cast member on the southern-themed sketch show Hee-Haw from 1972 to 1974 and appeared in several films in the Jim Varney “Ernest” comedy series, including Varney’s Saturday morning TV show, Hey Vern, It’s Ernest.

Bill Byrge, who played opposite Sartain in several Ernest films, passed away this past January.

Rest in Peace, Gailard Sartain

We’re heartbroken to hear of the passing of Gailard Sartain—beloved actor, comedian, and artist. Seen here as Jerry in The Outsiders, Gailard brought warmth and heart to every role he played.

A proud Okie and one-of-a-kind talent, he'll be…

Born on September 18, 1946, in Tulsa, Sartain graduated from Will Rogers High School and the University of Tulsa. In the early 1970s, he created and starred as Doctor Mazeppa Pompazoidi in the local late-night sketch show Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting, which aired on KOTV, per Tulsa World.

The show caught the attention of Jim Halsey, Roy Clark’s agent and a key figure on Hee-Haw, which led to Sartain being cast on the sketch comedy show.

Gailard Sartain’s Prolific Career in TV and Film

This led to a successful career in TV and film. According to his IMDb, he appeared in movies such as The Outsiders, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Buddy Holly Story, Mississippi Burning, and Ali.

On television, Sartain appeared in classic shows like The Dukes of Hazzard, Walker, Texas Ranger, Chicago Hope, and King of the Hill.

Sartain also voiced Charles “Big” Daddy in The Simpsons episode “The Simpsons Spin-Off Showcase.” Meanwhile, he starred in what was intended to be a reboot of the classic comedy duo Laurel & Hardy in the TV movie The All New Adventures of Laurel & Hardy in ‘For Love or Mummy’ alongside Bronson Pinchot.

RIP Gailard Sartain, one of the great character actors.https://t.co/0vkBl5cOl3 pic.twitter.com/LzLFGjQrFF — Will Sloan (@WillSloanEsq) June 20, 2025

His final role before retiring was in 2005’s Elizabethtown, opposite Susan Sarandon and Orlando Bloom.

Sartain was not only an actor but also a skilled visual artist. He designed the cover for Leon Russell’s 1975 album Will O’ the Wisp.

Tributes poured in following the news of his death.

RIP, Gailard Sartain, one of the great character actors,” one fan posted on X. “Sad news. Gailard Sartain passed away. Because of “Mazeppa,” people in Tulsa knew how funny he was before he made the rest of the world laugh, too. The comedy on “Hee Haw” was intentionally corny, but he enhanced the material,” another fan wrote on X.

The Outsiders House Museum also paid tribute to the actor, calling Sartain “a proud Okie and one-of-a-kind talent.”

“He’ll be dearly missed and always remembered. Stay gold, Gailard,” they added.