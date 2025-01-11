Fan Favorite ‘Ernest’ Movies Actor Bill Byrge Dead at 92

Bill Byrge, a former librarian who found fame as a recurring actor in the Ernest film series, passed away on January 9 in Nashville. The franchise fan favorite was 92 years old.

His passing was confirmed by his cousin, Sharon Chapman, in a statement shared on Facebook.

“My cousin, Bill Byrge, passed away,” Chapman wrote. “He was a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying. He was the ‘Bobby’ character in several Ernest movies with Jim Varney. I always teased him of being a ‘star’ in our family. He deserved it as raised poor, but his momma taught him love, respect, and faith which he showed to everyone.”

No cause of death was disclosed.

The actor, originally from Tennessee, once worked at the Metro Nashville Public Library. However, in the mid-1990s, he decided to leave the job to fully dedicate himself to his acting career.

Byrge had a real knack for physical comedy, harkening back to silent film legends like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. Fans of the Ernest franchise often cite him as one of the best elements of the series outside of the star himself, Jim Varney.

Per IMDb, His debut role alongside Varney came in the 1985 film Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam, where he portrayed a gas station attendant. He later reprised the character Bobby in several Ernest films, including Ernest Saves Christmas, Ernest Goes to Jail, Ernest Scared Stupid, and Ernest Goes to School.

In the late ’80s, Byrge was also a regular on Varney’s Saturday morning show, Hey Vern, It’s Ernest.

Tributes Pour in for Beloved ‘Ernest’ Actor Bill Byrge

Filmmaker and content creator Joe Ramoni, who has done several deep dives on Ernest projects, paid tribute to Byrge on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sad to hear that Bill Byrge — a staple of the Ernest movies has passed away. I always loved his scenes with Gailard Sartain. Chuck & Bobby were easily the best of the Ernest movie duos,” Ramoni wrote alongside a few candid shots of the character actor.

“Rest in peace to Bill Byrge, Bobby from the Ernest movies, whose physical comedy and larger than life facial expressions brought us all smiles and laughter. Prayers to his friends and family,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, other fans offered memories of meeting the gracious actor.

“He used to hang out at the Nashville Flea Market around the old movies booth, and I would chat at him from time to time. Outside of Ernest, Bill was my favorite in that universe. Will be missed,” one fan wrote.

Following Varney’s passing in 2000, Byrge resumed his work at a library, according to his cousin Chapman, per TMZ.