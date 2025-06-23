Fredericksburg, Virginia Woman Sentenced After Killing 3 Roommates And Leaving Instructions To Care For Dog

Alyssa Venable, a 24-year-old Virginia woman, will spend the rest of her life in prison after killing her three roommates back in 2024. Venable then left her dog alongside instructions on how to care for it before fleeing the state.

As reported by Law & Crime, court records show that Venable was sentenced to 99 years in prison on Friday, June 20. Back in February, Venable pleaded guilty to the 2024 killings of Gregory Scott Powell, 60, Carol Anne Reese, 65, and Robert John McGuire, 77. Additionally, she was sentenced to 14 years in prison on a firearms charge.

Reportedly, the incident took place after several troubling reports were made to authorities back in June 6, 2024. One of Venable’s roommates, as per documents reviewed by WJLA, called the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. They had found one roommate dead inside their Fredericksburg home.

At the same time, deputies received another call from a man acquainted with Venable. The man requested a welfare check after the Virginia woman arrived at his home and dropped off her dog. He added that she was “acting strange.”

Furthermore, a third individual, one of Venable’s friends, arrived at the sheriff’s office, saying that Venable had to her that “she hurt people.” Additionally, Venable left a package that had a note saying that she was going to take her own life in California. Alongside the note, Venable left cash, account passwords, and instructions on how to her for her dog.

Bodies Found, Suspect Arrested

Upon arriving at the home, deputies found the reported roommate dead. Additionally, a dead woman was found in the home’s bathroom, having been shot in the head. Finally, a third individual, a man, was found dead in the garage.

While Alyssa Venable claimed she was going to California, authorities received a notification that she was actually in New York. Days after the initial report, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on her. However, she drove off, triggering a 100 mph chase which concluded once Venable crashed her 2009 Honda Civic.

Court records show that Venable had an extensive criminal history. In the past, she has been charged with petit larceny, reckless driving, battery, assault, and entering property to cause damage.