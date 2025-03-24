19-year-old-found-dead-in-ditch-after-high-speed-chase-with-police

A 19-year-old man who fled from West Tennessee police was discovered dead in a water-filled ditch near the site of his car crash.

According to Memphis news outlet WREG, on March 3, a Haywood County deputy pulled over a 2016 Dodge Charger on Briarcreek Road near Highway 19 West for traffic violations.

Per a statement from Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr., the deputy approached a vehicle, but the driver, JaMarion Marshun Russell, suddenly accelerated at high speed northbound on Briarcreek. The deputy initiated a pursuit but ultimately ended it when it became clear the driver had no intention of stopping.

Reports indicate that the deputy continued along Briarcreek Road and, upon reaching the curve, spotted where the Charger had veered off the roadway, soared over a ditch, and collided with a large tree. Authorities say Russell abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, disappearing from view on the far side of the ditch.

Police Notified the 19-year-old’s Family, Who Arrived at the Scene to Find Him Tragically Deceased in a Ditch

According to WREG, Sheriff Garrett reported that JaMarion Russell’s mother was alerted to the crash through a call from her son’s phone. Along with other family members, she began searching for the 19-year-old.

Tragically, hours later, Russell was discovered deceased in a water-filled ditch approximately 150 yards from the crash site.

Russell’s mother, seeking answers and clarity about her son’s death and the investigation, initially agreed to meet WREG for an interview at the crash site. However, she neither appeared nor returned subsequent calls.

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. declined an interview with the outlet, citing respect and sympathy for the grieving family. He stated that he would await the autopsy report and the completion of funeral services before meeting with the victim’s family.

A funeral service for Russell took place on March 15 at First Baptist Church in Brownsville.