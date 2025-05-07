Former College Football Player Facing Life In Prison After Deadly Shooting

A former college football player, Avantae Williams, could spend the rest of his life in prison after allegedly shooting 32-year-old Keshod Harris multiple times, killing him. Williams remains in custody on second-degree murder charges.

According to Fox 35, the incident took place on Saturday, May 3, at around 1:30 a.m. Police officers arrived at McCabe’s Bar in Orlando, Florida. Upon entering the establishment, they found Harris having suffered seven gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A second victim, Courtney, a bartender, was also injured in both hands.

Fight Escalates

Police allege that a fight broke out between Williams and Harris inside the bar, which had more than 40 people inside at the time. The second victim attempted to break the fight, when, all of a sudden, Williams allegedly shot Harris and Courtney.

Stephanie Kirby, Courtney’s co-worker, witnessed the whole chaotic incident.

“There was chaos, you know, everybody was running,” Kirby told Fox 35. “When bullets are flying, and you don’t know where they’re gonna land, that’s pretty scary.”

In regards to Harris, Kirby said that he was only “hanging out with friends” and not “hardcore partying.”

“He bought friends some rounds, and he was out socializing,” Kirby added.

Avantae Williams would later flee the scene but was arrested after an investigation carried out by the local Criminal Investigations Division and the State Attorney’s Office identified him as the alleged shooter. He was charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Volusia County Jail.

If found guilty of second-degree murder, Williams could spend 16 to life in prison.

According to the Daily Mail, Williams was a former college football player, playing on a scholarship for both the Maryland Terrapins and the Miami Hurricanes. He graduated from DeLand High School, earning recognition for his talent as a safety. He would play with Miami for two seasons before ending his college career with Maryland in the 2023-24 season.

According to the New York Post, Williams was charged with aggravated battery in 2021 after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. He was suspended by Miami as a result.

According to authorities, the May 3 case remains under investigation. It is yet to be determined whether Keshod Harris was Williams’s alleged target in the first place.