Freddy Harteis: What Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Is Doing In 2023

Fans love Jeannie Mai because she always keeps it real. From her time on Style Network to The Real, Jeannie Mai has always been TV gold. She’s funny, she’s relatable, and she’s always honest about the things going on in her life – even the ups and downs in her relationship. She hinted at marital trouble long before news broke about her divorce, but still, fans were heartbroken when she confirmed the split from her longtime hubby, Freddy Harteis.

Everyone knows that Mai has since moved on. She’s married to Jeezy these days, and they’re super cute together! But it leaves us wondering: whatever happened to Freddy? So, we did some digging to see what he’s doing in 2022. Here’s an update on Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband, Freddy Harteis.

Freddy Harteis and Jeannie Mai Were Married For 10 Years

Jeannie Mai and Freddy Harteis tied the knot back in 2007. They were together for ten years, which sounds like forever by Hollywood standards. Fans were saddened to find out that the couple was headed for divorce in 2017.

If you watch The Real, you know that Mai never shied away from speaking honestly about their relationship. She often talked about how her then-husband wanted to start a family, whereas she had no interest in kids. Here she is in 2017, touching on the subject while fighting back tears.

Just a few months later, the news broke that the two divorced, citing irreconcilable differences. Once again, Mai turned to The Real to talk about her struggles in the relationship and what ultimately led to their demise.

Despite the sad ending to their marriage, it’s no secret that she found love again. She quietly started dating Jeezy back in 2018. By March 2020, they were engaged. Jeezy originally planned to pop the question during a vacation to Vietnam. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in that plan and ultimately prevented them from having a big storybook wedding. On March 27, 2021, they opted for an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta. The two welcomed their first child together in January 2022.

Mai got her happily ever after with Jeezy, but whatever happened to her ex-husband?

Freddy Harteis’ New Wife Is Linsey Toole

It didn’t take long for Freddy Harteis to find new love after his split from Jeannie Mai. He linked up with his new girl, Linsey Toole, and they seem to be head over heels for each other. They got engaged, and in a February 2021 interview, Toole said they were in “no rush” to tie the knot. However, their feelings must have changed pretty quickly; the pair announced their wedding on Instagram in June 2022.

So how did the couple meet? Toole is a model, and she says they met ten years ago while she was at a photo shoot. The two stayed in touch and formed a romantic connection once Harteis became an eligible bachelor. And it really didn’t take long for their relationship to get serious. Less than a year after his divorce, the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child.

Harteis and Toole introduced the world to their baby girl, Emersyn Rose, in the fall of 2018. Two years later, they welcomed another child: Huck Fredrick.

The couple and their two little bundles of joy seem very happy together, judging by their social media. Everyone in the family has an Instagram account, and they regularly share pictures of their outdoorsy life together.

There’s No Love Lost Between The Harteises And Mai

Don’t expect them to go on any double dates with Jeezy and Mai anytime soon, though. Toole left a scathing comment under a video shared by The Real’s Instagram account in 2019, which featured Mai opening up about having to pay alimony to her ex.

“Your complete focus on YOURSELF is why you’re DIVORCED. YOURSELF being the most important thing to you in the entire world is why you keep making up LIES for MORE attention,” Toole quipped in the comment section before taking to her Instagram story to write, “Ratings must be down again.”

The pair clashed with Harteis’ ex again in 2021 after Mai announced that she was expecting a child with Jeezy. Responding to a social media comment speculating about his feelings, Freddy reportedly responded (in a since-deleted comment) that he “upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago” (via Yahoo!). Yikes!

What Is Freddy Harteis Doing In 2023?

Of course, Harteis is super busy with his new family. Raising kids is a lot of work! But he’s also staying busy with a career of his own.

A lifelong outdoorsman with a passion for hunting animals, he launched a show called Hollywood Hunter in 2011. The show’s original format explored his life in Los Angeles with Mai, coupled with his hunting excursions across the world.

Now that he’s no longer living in Hollywood with Mai, the show has evolved away from the original premise. The reimagined show is called The Maverick, and it follows him and his guests as they hunt.

He also owns a ranch – Harteis Ranch – which is a spacious property in Colorado where visitors can go on “hunting adventures,” chasing down turkeys, elk, bison, mountain lions, and even bears! If hunting isn’t your thing, they also have a luxurious lodge and cabins available for rent.

Although it was sad to see the marriage between Mai and Harteis come to an end, we’re glad to know that they have both moved on to happier relationships.