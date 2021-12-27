Freak Bounce House Accident Claims Lives Of 6 Children

Tragedy struck in Australia after a children’s party meant to celebrate the end of the school year turned deadly. Now four children are dead after the bounce house they’d been playing in went airborne because of strong winds. In addition to the four heartbreaking deaths, five other children were seriously injured.

Tragedy Strikes At Australian School

The harrowing incident took place at an Australian primary school where students were celebrating their last day at school. As part of the celebration, a bouncy castle was set up for the children to play in. According to police reports, at approximately 10 AM local time, nine children from the fifth and sixth grades were inside the bouncy castle.

Strong winds swept through the area, launching the bounce house and several inflatable “zorb” balls into the air, reaching heights of at least 32 feet. Four children, two boys and two girls, fell from those heights and died from their injuries. In the days since the tragedy, two more children succumbed to their injuries, two are still in the hospital, and one more has been able to return home.

Firsthand Accounts And Photos Reveal Devastation

A reporter took heartbreaking photos of first responders openly grieving at the scene, along with photos of the bounce house’s deflated remains which give a look at the heartbreak experienced by all those present.

Devastating scene in Tasmania’s north-west. Parents have been running to the school to collect their children after a major incident on the final day of the school year @abcnews pic.twitter.com/nJrrqlgGQS — Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) December 16, 2021

First responders arrived on the scene within minutes, law enforcement revealed, and several helicopters were flown to the scene to help transport patients to the hospital to receive care. Commissioner Darren Hine commented on the tragedy, saying in a statement, “Our hearts are breaking for the families and loved ones, schoolmates and teachers of those children taken too soon.”

Hard to put into words the scene here in Tasmania’s north-west. It’s just devastating @abcnews pic.twitter.com/oFdCHaJIc9 — Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) December 16, 2021

An investigation into the incident is already underway, with Hine promising that police “will be doing everything we can to support the community — and each other — through this tragedy.” He added, “Our focus right now is on supporting our community, and all those affected.” Counseling has been made available for those affected by the tragedy.

Prime Minister Issues Statement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also released a statement about the grievous incident, writing on Facebook, “My heart is breaking for those families and children impacted by the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania today,” adding, “Young children having a fun day out at school and it all went horribly wrong. I cannot begin to imagine what those families are feeling. It’s just shattering.”

There’s never been a more truthful statement. Our deepest sympathies to the families who suffered such an unimaginable loss, and our best wishes to the young people who are still recovering from their injuries.

