‘Freak Accident’ Leaves Country Music Legend Injured

A country music legend was forced to cancel an upcoming performance at the Grand Ole Opry broadcast after he sustained an injury during a “freak accident.”

Videos by Suggest

According to the Grand Ole Opry website, “Whisperin'” Bill Anderson was set to perform this past weekend alongside T. Graham Brown and Don Schlitz. However, Anderson had to back out at the last minute after he was injured.

The country music legend took to his own website to speak out about the injury and accident. “I appreciate your concern, but I’m here to let you know I’m doing fine,” the 87-year-old singer stated. “It was a freak accident where I simply twisted or tore some ligaments or muscles or something in the back of my left leg trying to climb into bed, and I fell to the floor unable to walk.”

He further shared, “I was in excruciating pain and had to cancel a songwriting appointment with T. Graham Brown on Friday, the Opry on Saturday, and an appearance at the State Fair for WSM on Sunday. If you know me, you know how much it bothers me to go back on any commitment I may have made.”

“Thanks to a bunch of ice packs and pain pills, I’m feeling much better today,” he added. “And hopefully this will all be behind me shortly. Thanks for your thoughts and prayers and most of all for caring.”

Anderson made his Opry debut in April 1959 and was inducted in July 1961. He is best known for his hit songs “Still,” “I Love You Drops,” and “Wild Week-End.”

The Country Music Singer Recently Celebrated 64 Years of Serving at the Grand Ole Opry

Just before he was injured, Anderson celebrated being the longest-serving member of the Grand Ole Opry.

He has served at the famous country music venue for 64 years.

While being recognized, Anderson stated, “More than anything, it’s just a blessing to be up here for more than 64 years. Thank you to the fans and the Opry for supporting me all this time.”

Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers presented Anderson with a custom scarf designed by Manuel Cuevas. This is given to every Opry member. He then spoke out about the country singer’s latest achievement.

“Bill Anderson has made an indelible mark,” Rogers said. “We could take a full Opry show and talk about Bill and his impact. He has continued to be a bridge between new and legacy artists for 64 years now, and now we thank him.”

Anderson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also continues to write, record, and appear regularly at the Grand Ole Opry.



