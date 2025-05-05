fraternity-kicked-off-campus-until-2029-following-hazing-investigation

A fraternity at The Ohio State University has been kicked off campus for four years following a hazing investigation.

Videos by Suggest

According to the university’s student paper, The Lantern, the Beta Omega chapter of Alpha Tau Omega was found to engage in various forms of misconduct during the 2024 spring semester.

The misconduct consisted of hazing antics, including new members consuming an entire bottle of liquor during a fraternity event. Two individuals required medical attention following the event.

Along with the hazing, the fraternity was found guilty of “misrepresenting information during a Student Conduct investigation, including submitting an internal investigation summary that contained false or distorted information or misinformation.”

The Lantern also obtained documents showing multiple anonymous hazing incident reports, which Ohio State students submitted to the Office of Student Life. The letters notably date back to Mar. 29, 2024.

In one Mar. 29 report, a student stated that his roommate was forced to drink an entire bottle of liquor throughout one event. He barely made it to his bed and proceeded to throw up on himself.

“This is unacceptable, completely unacceptable for this to happen,” the report reads. “This frat should stop forcing alcohol down their members’ throats.”

The student then wrote, “It is a serious health concern that can even lead to even deeper consequences.”

An incident report from the Department of Public Safety revealed that an OSUPD officer was flagged down by an Uber driver who had just dropped off an intoxicated fraternity pledge. The student threw up in the Uber driver’s vehicle.

Student Conduct Launched a Hazing Investigation into the Fraternity Last Spring

Following the report submissions, Ohio State’s Student Conduct notified the fraternity of the allegation made against it. The organization was prohibited from including alcohol at pledge events.

“This is a serious allegation,” the letter to the fraternity stated. “I am reminding you that the presence or use of alcohol in any new member event creates a risk of serious harm and likely violates the Code of Student Conduct and the university’s anti-hazing policy.”

The letter continued, “At this time, I am directing your chapter to prohibit the availability or use of alcohol during any event that is centered around new members, new member education, initiation, or other new member rituals.”

Nearly two months later, Student Conduct met with the fraternity, leading to an internal hazing investigation. The fraternity later submitted its findings in June 2024. Based on the findings, Student Conduct decided not to issue charges.

However, three reports were submitted in October 2024 about physical assault incidents by fraternity members. Student Conduct suspended the organization in December 2024.

The fraternity’s on-campus status at Ohio State University was revoked effective Feb. 12. It will remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2029. If the chapter seeks to reestablish itself on campus, the national organization must communicate with the university’s Student Life at least one year in advance. However, it cannot make any requests before Jan. 10, 2028.