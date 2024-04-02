frankie-muniz-reveals-why-he-would-never-let-his-son-become-a-child-actor

Despite his acting career being successful, Frankie Muniz says he will not push his 3-year-old son, Mauz, into show business.

While speaking to Pedestrian TV last week, the Malcolm in the Middle star stated that although his time as a child star was great, he doesn’t want his son to be part of Hollywood.

“I would never let my kid go into the business,” Frankie Muniz bluntly said. “And not that I had a negative experience because, to be honest, my experience was 100% positive. But I know so many people, friends that close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences.”

Noting that it’s an ugly world in general for him, Muniz stated, “I never cared about rejection, but there’s a ton of rejection.”

Frankie Muniz started acting in the late 90s and landed the role as the lead in Malcolm in the Middle in 2000. The show had a great run, with seven seasons. He also starred in big films like Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar.

Muniz has gone on to become a professional racecar driver. However, after struggling with various health issues, Frankie was forced to take a break from the sport.

Muniz married his longtime girlfriend Paige Price in 2020. They welcomed their son in March 2021.

Frankie Muniz Previously Said His Son Inspired Him to Return to Racing

In 2023, Frankie Muniz stated that his son inspired him to fulfill his dream of returning to racing. He competed in the ARCA Menards Series Championship last winter.

“It hit me when I had my son,” he said. “I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I’m passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world. So I’m going to go racing.”

Frankie Muniz said he “caught the bug” for racing in 2004. It had been more than a decade since he raced.

“I have a lot to learn and I know that,” he said at the time about the racing world. “But I’m going in, I’m putting in a hundred percent because I don’t wanna look back at this opportunity and go, man, I wish I tried harder.”

In regards to his racing goals, Muniz added, “Obviously I want to win a bunch of races and all that, but that personal success of feeling like you accomplished a goal is really important to me too.”