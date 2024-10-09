frances-bean-cobain-and-riley-hawk-visit-pumpkin-patch-with-newborn-son

Nearly a month after welcoming their son Ronin Walker, Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk headed to a pumpkin patch with the adorable newborn.

According to TMZ, the couple was seen walking around the pumpkin patch with their adorable baby in Oceanside, California, on Saturday, Oct. 5. Cobain and Hawk would take turns pushing the stroller around. Hawk also took the infant out of the stroller and carried him for a bit.

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk Take Newborn Son to Pumpkin Patch | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/UF8sWhzNwz — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 8, 2024

Cobain took to Instagram last week to announce the birth of the Ronin Walker in an adorably sweet post. “Welcome to the world most beautiful son,” she shared in the post’s caption. “We love you more than anything.”

The new mother also stated that the baby boy was born on Sept. 17.

Tony Hawk declared his excitement about his new grandfather status by declaring, “My favorite grandson!” in the comment section. This is the professional skaterboarder’s first grandchild.

Cobain and Hawk welcomed their first child less than a year after getting married. The couple exchanged vows during a private ceremony on Oct. 7, 2023. R.E.M. frontman and Cobain’s godfather, Michael Stipe, officiated.

Stipe even commented on Cobain’s baby arrival post. “With all the love and energy in the whole world,” he wrote with three yellow heart emojis.

The spouses first went public about their relationship in 2022. Cobain was previously married to her first husband, Isaiah Silva, from 2014 to 2017. This is Hawk’s first marriage.

Francis Bean Cobain Previously Opened Up About Life After Her Father’s Death

During a 2015 Q&A session with Rolling Stone, Francis Bean Cobain opened up about her life since her father, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, died on April 5, 1994. She was only a year old when the famous rocker died.

“Kurt got to the point where he eventually had to sacrifice every bit of who he was to his art, because the world demanded it of him,” Frances said. “I think that was one of the main triggers as to why he felt he didn’t want to be here and everyone would be happier without him.”

However, Frances said that in reality, if Kurt had lived, she would have had a dad. “And that would have been an incredible experience,” she pointed out.

Speaking about her taste in music, Frances Bean Cobain admitted she wasn’t a huge fan of her father’s music. “I don’t really like Nirvana that much,” she declared. “I’m more into Mercury Rev, Oasis, Brian Jonestown Massacre. The grunge scene is not what I’m interested in.”

However, she did say that “Dumb” from Nirvana’s In Utero album, was pretty good. I cry every time I hear that song. It’s a stripped-down version of Kurt’s perception of himself – of himself on drugs, off drugs, feeling inadequate to be titled the voice of a generation.”

Kurt shared Frances with his wife, Courtney Love.