‘The Boys’ Spinoff Canceled

Looks like the supes at Amazon Prime Video have grounded a popular The Boys spinoff, which has been canceled after just two seasons.

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Gen V, set in the same dark universe as The Boys, will not be returning for a third season, according to Variety.

In a statement, executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg acknowledged the show’s end but assured fans its storylines would continue elsewhere in the franchise.

“While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the ‘Gen V’ characters’ stories in ‘The Boys’ Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again,” Kripke and Goldberg explained.

Gen V premiered in 2023, with its second season airing between September and October 2025. Citing an individual with knowledge of the situation, Variety reports that characters from Gen V will appear in the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys.

When it first burst onto the scene, Amazon Studios hailed the spinoff as a gutsy extension of the franchise, billing it as “part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Image via Amazon Video

Set at Godolkin University, a fine institution run by Vought International, the series followed a group of young, competitive supes as they pushed their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries in the hopes of landing elite hero gigs.

More Spinoffs of ‘The Boys’ Are in the Works

According to Variety, when the first three episodes of Gen V‘s second season premiered in September, the show garnered 424 million minutes viewed, placing it at number 8 on Nielsen’s streaming top 10 originals chart. This was the show’s highest weekly total, with two-thirds of the viewership from adults aged 18-49. However, the series only made the top 10 for one additional week during its second season.

The news comes as The Boys enters its fifth and final season. The new season premiered on April 8 with two episodes and will roll out weekly ahead of the May 20 series finale.

However, there are more spinoffs in the works for The Boys franchise.

Also in the works for The Boys universe is the prequel Vought Rising, which will follow the exploits of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) in the 1950s. The show is slated to premiere in 2027. Meanwhile, the spinoff The Boys: Mexico remains in development.