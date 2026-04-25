influencer-reportedly-dumps-tennis-star-boyfriend-after-nearly-6-year-relationship

It’s game, set, and match for one of tennis’s most-watched couples. After nearly six years together, a high-profile influencer has reportedly called it quits with her tennis star beau.

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Indeed, an alleged insider told PEOPLE that internet personality Morgan Riddle ended her relationship with professional tennis player Taylor Fritz.

Riddle and Fritz, both 28, began dating in 2020. Their relationship started about a year after Fritz finalized his divorce from fellow professional tennis player Raquel Pedraza, with whom he shares a son.

Over the years, both Fritz and Riddle have seen their popularity grow. Fritz gained recognition in pop culture due to Riddle’s influence, while Riddle became a prominent fashion influencer in the tennis world by regularly attending Fritz’s matches.

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, celebrate his win at the BNP Paribas Open on March 20, 2022. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indeed, Riddle quickly embraced the tennis WAG lifestyle, famously declaring on TikTok her mission to “make tennis cool again” in a video that promptly went viral. Despite some predictable online grumbling, Fritz loyally defended his then-girlfriend’s ambitious new career path.

“I don’t understand how anyone can get upset about it. I’m the one that’s a professional tennis player, I’m the one that does this for a living. I 100 percent agree with everything in that video,” a defensive Fritz said during a press conference at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters tournament.

Influencer Morgan Riddle May Have Already Moved On From Tennis Star Taylor Fritz…

DeuxMoi, the celebrity gossip oracle, received an anonymous tip echoing the breakup news. Their tipster also added that Riddle might have already served up a new romance.

“Taylor Fritz has officially broken things off with his long-term GF, Morgan Riddle,” the message to DeuxMoi claimed. “My BFF is seeing one of his physios and can confirm they broke up. She’s now officially moved to NYC with a finance man.”

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at a Gala Dinner ahead of the Laver Cup in London on September 22, 2022. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Meanwhile, if the reports are true, the timing of the split is less than ideal. The influencer reportedly dumped her tennis star beau while he’s nursing a knee injury that’s taken him out of the game for much of the clay court season. He withdrew from this weekend’s Madrid Open, having already pulled out of the Monte Carlo and Munich Opens earlier this month.

Talk about a double fault.