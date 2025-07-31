former-wwe-boss-vince-mcmahon-cited-for-reckless-driving-following-car-crash

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon has been cited for reckless driving following a car crash in Connecticut last week.

According to TMZ, the car crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday, just hours before the news broke about WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s death. The crash report revealed that McMahon was traveling northbound on Route 15in Westport when his 2024 Bentley rear-ended a 2024 BMW 430.

McMahon then hit a median wooden-beam guardrail. A third vehicle was involved in the accident after its driver hit debris left by McMahon’s vehicle.

Both the Bentleys and the BMWs’ airbags deployed. All three drivers involved in the accident were wearing their seatbelts. All three cars were towed from the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Approximately 30 feet of damage was also done to the median guardrail.

Vince McMahon Is Due in Court Next Month Due to Car Crash

Vince McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons along with his reckless driving citation. He will be heading to court for the accident at the end of August.

Although he hasn’t made any official statements about the car crash, McMahon did share a special tribute to Hulk Hogan hours later.

“Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME,” he wrote. “Someone who was loved and admired around the world.”

McMahon then stated, “He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.”

Hogan’s WWE career began in the late 70s and extended to the late 2010s. He made five returns to the franchise. The late wrestler held 12 world championships and won other titles, including the NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship and the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Hulk passed away on Jul. 24 following a “cardiac arrest” incident at his Clearwater, Florida, residence. He had numerous surgeries over the years, including a couple this year alone.

He was survived by his third wife, Sky Daily, his children Brooke and Nick, and two grandchildren.