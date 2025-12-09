former-wrestling-champion-steve-regal-has-died

Steve Regal, known to the professional wrestling world as “Mr. Electricity,” has died at the age of 73.

The National Wrestling Alliance announced his death in a social media statement on Monday. “The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion ‘Mr. Electricity’ Steve Regal,” the promotion wrote on X.

“Defeating Denny Brown for the title, this flashy and charismatic grappler reigned atop pro wrestling’s junior heavyweight in 1986, paving a path for generations to come. The NWA extends its most sincere thoughts to Regal’s family, friends, and fans during this time,” the statement added.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Regal holding his World Junior Heavyweight Champion belt.

“The news was made public just today,” the NWA added in a follow-up post. “It’s certainly the right and privilege of those close to Mr. Regal to keep matters private. As they have now opened up about it, we shared the information with our audiences and fans to remember him.”

According to an online obituary, Regal passed away on July 30. The obituary states that it is with “profound sadness” that they say goodbye to Regal, “whose vibrant spirit touched the lives of many.”

The cause of death was not shared.

Fans and Fellow Wrestlers Pay Tribute to Steve Regal

Regal started his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to prominence in the American Wrestling Association. In 1986, he won the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship before retiring in the mid-1990s.

Meanwhile, the NWA’s post announcing Regal’s death was met with a slew of replies from fans paying tribute and sharing memories of the wrestler.

“Oh man, this is sad to hear. He was such a great talent and very underappreciated IMO. RIP Mr. Electricity, thank you for the great memories,” one fan wrote.

“Him and Jimmy Gavin beating the Road Warriors was one of the craziest things I remember from my earliest days as a fan,” another fan added.

Yet another fan shared a vintage action figure of Regal.

“I remember Steve Regal wrestling in both NWA and AWA in the 80s. He will be missed. RIP,” another mourning fan chimed in.

“A true loss. Strength, charisma, legacy — remembered. Condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who grew up watching him shine,” NWA wrestler Gretta added.