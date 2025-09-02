Former ‘The View’ Host Slammed for Criticizing Greta Thunberg’s ‘Lord Farquuad’ Hair

Former The View host Meghan McCain reached a new level of petty by criticizing Greta Thunberg’s “Lord Farquuad” hair.

The well-known republican, 40, made the insult after the political activist reaffirmed her support for the Palestinians amid the Gaza Strip conflict with Israel.

The View alum, who is also a vocal supporter of Israel, slammed Greta Thunberg by declaring, “I refuse to take anyone talking about politics seriously with uneven bangs and this s—- Lord Farquaad hair.”

McCain was quickly slammed by critics ready to share their thoughts about various hairstyles she had during her time on The View.

“Meghan. You are a beautiful woman,” one critic acknowledged. “But let’s not forget that we all saw your hair when you were on The View.”

Another critic declared, Reminds me of not taking you seriously with all those hairstyles you had on The View.“

McCain ended up deleting the post.

Meghan McCain Previously Responded to Criticism Over Her Hairstyles on ‘The View’

The remark towards Greta Thunberg came three years after Meghan McCain responded to criticism about her hairstyles on The View.

“People have a lot to say about me in general,” she wrote. “But in regards to my hair and makeup…. I’m just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting.”

She pointed out that the hair experimentation was during the pandemic and noted, “I just had a baby, let a b— live!”

Responding to a critic going after her hair extensions, McCain wrote, “Can a b— experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It’s the pandemic. I don’t have much to entertain me anymore.”

She had also addressed the criticism in March 2020. “I would like to talk about politics and not have every comment be about the way I look and my weight. It makes you feel weight.”

McCain then wrote, “Men just don’t have that problem. Everyone talks about how we look on this show all the time. Can’t you just hear what we have to say?”