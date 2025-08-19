A ‘The View’ Co-Host Slams First Lady Melania Trump For ‘Performative Hypocrisy’ in Letter to President Putin

Not one to hold back her thoughts, The View co-host Ana Navarro slammed First Lady Melania Trump for her “performative hypocrisy” in the letter she wrote to Russian President Putin.

In the letter to Putin, the First Lady said “it was time” to end the war with Ukraine.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone,” the First Lady wrote. “You serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time.”

Sharing her reaction to the letter, Navarro posted a video on Instagram, criticizing the actions of both the First Lady and the Trump administration.

The View co-host then unleashed about Melania Trump by declaring in the post’s caption, “So when Melania says ‘all’ children deserve dignity and purity and innocence…please spare me. I’m not sure how much she -or anybody- can influence Putin. But she sure as hell stands a better chance of influencing Trump.”

In the video, Navarro referred to the First Lady’s words as “stuff that’s so hypocritical you almost can’t believe it.”

“Think about what her husband, what Donald Trump, is doing to the children of immigrants in America,” The View co-host further stated in the video. “How many of those children are living with the fear of their parents being dragged through the streets of America? Their car windows smashed in? Their parents beaten by masked men and disappeared?”

‘The View’ Co-Host Somewhat Gave Melania Trump Some Credit For Her Letter Concerning Ukraine

Ana Navarro also said that Melania Trump’s letter struck her as “ridiculously hypocritical,” while giving a dismissive round of applause for the First Lady’s actions.

“But maybe she should turn around and say the exact same thing to her husband,” Navarro then advised. “Because there are children in America crying, suffering, going to bed in fear, returning to homes that are abandoned and empty, not knowing where their next meal is coming from.”

The TV personality had more criticism for President Trump. “Trump and his minions have literally destroyed US aid that could feed starving children,” she pointed out. “Instead of distributing it. They are destroying and separating families. They are taking the safety nets away from poor American children and giving tax-breaks to the ultra wealthy.”

The View is currently on hiatus and will return next month.












