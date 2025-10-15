former-us-senator-mitt-romney-mourns-loss-of-family-member

Former US Senator and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney released a statement following the news that his sister-in-law, Carrie Romney, died after a five-story fall from a Southern California parking garage.

In a statement to NBC News, Mitt spoke out about the loss of Carrie, who married to the politician’s older brother, G. Scott, in 2016.

“Our family is heartbroken by he loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all of our lives,” the statement reads. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

According to NBC News, law enforcement was called to Valencia, California, on Oct. 10 after Carrie’s body was discovered. Officials stated she “jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure” in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive by the Hyatt Regency hotel at around 9 pm.

“No cause of death was listed Monday afternoon,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The death does not appear ot inovlve foul play.”

Carrie was 64 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office has listed her cause of death as “deferred,” which indicates that further testing and investigation are pending. Her body has been listed as “ready for release.”

Mitt Romney served as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. He went on to become the US senator of Utah in 2018. He left office earlier this year.

Mitt Romney’s Brother Filed For Divorce From Carrie Months Before Her Shocking Death

According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Mitt Romney’s older brother had filed for divorce from Carrie just months before she died.

The couple separated on May 25. George officially filed for divorce on June 10.

Scott stated in his filing that most of their assets had been obtained separately before they married in November 2016. He opposed Carrie’s request for spousal support. He also had requested that she go back to using her maiden name, Carrie Elizabeth Dimas.

Carrie was Scott’s third wife. He was previously married to Ronna Romney, with whom he shares five children. Among his children is Ronna McDaniel, who was chair of the Republican National Committee from 2017 to 2024.

He was married to his second wife, Sheri Jelallan, from 2011 to 2016.