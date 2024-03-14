former-ufc-champ-mark-coleman-responsive-after-saving-parents-from-house-fire

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman usually fights people in the ring. But recently he had to fight a different opponent in an unfamiliar venue.

Coleman had to rescue his parents from a house fire. He sustained several injuries and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Thankfully, Coleman is now awake and responsive. In a recent video, he couldn’t stop talking about how lucky he was.

“Swear to God, I’m so lucky,” Coleman said in the video. “Can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision. Got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe, I almost had to go outside, but I went back and got them. I can’t believe it.”

Former UFC champ, Mark Coleman, who saved his family in a fire is responsive after waking up in the hospitalpic.twitter.com/Hvh6oCffpx — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 14, 2024

Cocoa Brown’s Houses Burns Down

Coleman is just the latest celebrity to deal with a house fire. Famed actress Cocoa Brown also experienced a horrible tragedy when her home in Fayetteville, Georgia burned down in February.

“The actress/comedian suffered a massive blow Sunday when flames overtook her entire property in Fayetteville,GA,” TMZ wrote.

“We’re told Cocoa tried her best to put out the fire with an extinguisher she had on hand. But the fire started overtaking the whole house … and she had to escape while she could. Our sources say Cocoa was able to get her kid and her pets … and they fled the home with nothing but the clothes on their backs — and we’re told they’re lucky they made it out OK.”

Donald Trump Snubs Grandson at UFC Event

Speaking of the UFC, former President of the United States, Donald Trump, was in the building for a UFC event last weekend. But the event was overshadowed by what Trump did to his daughter, Ivanka Trump’s son. He seemed to intentionally ignore his grandson in a clip that was captured by a fan.

“Donald Trump seemed to snub his own grandson at the UFC event over the weekend — and the video is pretty brutal … with the kid being left in the wind next to his mom and dad. Different videos capturing the awkward moment have been spliced together into one clip — and it makes for a tough scene,” TMZ wrote.

“When Trump was making his entrance … he was hand-shaking and hobnobbing with a lot of notable people — including Dave Portnoy — but when he finally landed at where Ivanka and Jared were standing, things got a little icy.”