Longtime TV Host Dies of Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: Judith Chalmers Was 90

Judith Chalmers, the beloved TV personality known to generations of UK television fans as the host of the long-running travel show Wish You Were Here…?, has passed away.

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ITV, the network that aired Wish You Were Here…? from 1974 to 2003, announced Chalmers died peacefully at home on May 21 after “living with Alzheimer’s in her final years.”

Judith Chalmers circa 1991. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)

“After living an extraordinary life that involved over 60 years in broadcasting and countless adventures all over the globe, Judy sadly passed away last night, surrounded by the family she loved so much after suffering with Alzheimer’s for some years,” her family told ITV in a statement.

“We will miss her greatly, but she leaves behind a giant suitcase of the happiest of memories,” they added.

Chalmers was 90.

Judith Chalmers Began Her Broadcasting Career as a Young Teen

Chalmers was born in Gatley, Cheshire, and got her start in broadcasting at a young age. She started her BBC career at 13, hosting the radio program Children’s Hour. In the 1960s, she went on to host BBC Radio’s Family Favourites and Woman’s Hour.

Judith Chalmers in 1964. (Photo by Dove/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Chalmers went on to host ITV’s primetime show Wish You Were Here…? from 1974 to 2003. She also hosted shows such as Come Dancing, ITV’s Good Afternoon, and her own Radio 2 program.

“As the host of Wish You Were Here…? for four decades, Judith Chalmers became one of the most beloved faces of British broadcasting,” a spokesperson for ITV told the BBC.

“Her indelible contribution to television made Judith a national treasure and a lasting favourite amongst our audience, and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends at this very sad time,” they added.

Judith Chalmers attends the ‘Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie’ world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square in London in 2016. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Her television work slowed in later years. However, she continued to make guest appearances on shows like ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, and Channel 5’s Celebrity Taste of Italy.

Meanwhile, Chalmers was awarded an OBE in 1994.

She is survived by her husband, sports presenter Neil Durden-Smith, and her two children, including TV presenter Mark Durden-Smith. In 2008, Mark hosted a spin-off of his mother’s show called Wish You Were Here…? Now & Then.