Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Claims She Was ‘Kicked Out’ of Los Angeles Restaurant Over Her Conservative Views

A former The View co-host claims she was previously kicked out of a Los Angeles restaurant due to her well-known conservative views.

While speaking to Meghan McCain on the Citizen McCain podcast, Cheryl Hines talked about how her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr., is constantly being criticized for his views in Hollywood.

“It is odd to me that some people find it acceptable to just march up to Bobby and yell at him,” Hines stated. “For every person that comes up and yells at him, there are probably a thousand people that come up and say how much they love him and want their picture taken with him.”

She also called Hollywood an “odd place” before stating, “I’ve never experienced that before, and that’s strange.”

McCain then opened up about her own experience of being a target for critics due to her political views.

“I’ve been kicked out of restaurants, like, for my politics,” McCain claimed. “And I wasn’t doing anything. It’s a brutal… actually, it happened in LA.”

The former The View co-host said she was with a female conservative pundit at the time.

McCain’s interview with Hines came just after the actress got into a heated discussion on The View. McCain has claimed over the years that she has been a subject of criticism due to her political views.

The Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Says Anyone Associated With the Trump Administration Is a ‘Target’

Meanwhile, McCain claimed that anyone associated with the Trump administration is often a target for criticism.

“Having an association with the Trump administration makes you a target,” McCain told Hines, who partially agreed with the statement.

“It was a hard adjustment in LA, because there are aspects about it that don’t make sense to me,” Hines pointed out. “So even when we’re talking about MAHA – Make America Healthy Again – I have some friends who, they’re very healthy people, and they’d love to have petroleum dyes taken out of food and they’d love to have arsenic taken out.”

However, Hines said the issue with her friends is that MAHA is connected to Trump’s MAGA. “They’re furious about it,” she noted. “So that’s strange to me.”

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum further stated she is “learning all these little lessons” while standing by her husband.

“It’s been interesting to see the people that can and cannot separate politics from the entertainment industry,” Hines said.

McCain said she can’t stand when people tell her that they love her politics privately but can’t support her publicly. “I kind of feel like you should grow up,” she explained. “We should all grow up.”

“And there is nothing to be embarrassed about if you’re conservative or you’re MAHA or liberal,” McCain added. “We all need to be able to exist together.”