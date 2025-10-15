Cheryl Hines Calls out ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Over Comments About RFK Jr During Intense Interview

Not the interview anyone was expecting, Cheryl Hines called out co-hosts of The View over the comments they have made about her husband and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr.

The conversation among the ladies took a turn when the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress spoke about her husband.

When Hines described her husband as being someone completely different from anyone she’s ever met, The View co-host, Joy Behar, replied, “That’s for sure.”

The comment seemingly hit a nerve, as Cheryl Hines quickly addressed the remarks each of The View co-hosts has made, which included comments about his “brain worm” and his lack of qualifications to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I know you ladies, I know you love to talk about him,” Hines stated while rubbing her hands together.

When Hostin spoke about her husband’s decision to quit his campaign and back President Trump, Hines claimed that such a move happens in a political campaign all the time.

Hines also said that she always shares her concerns with RFK Jr. “I have not been a political person,” she pointed out. “I haven’t posted anything on social media, other than go out and vote.”

The actress then pointed out, “With Bobby, that was a difficult decision to make with President Trump. It was a crazy year-and-a-half with Bobby running.”

Cheryl Hines Admitted to ‘The View’ Co-Hosts She Was on Guard About RFK’s Decision to Support President Trump

Although she praised President Trump for working ot lower prescription drug costs, Cheryl Hines admitted to The View co-hosts that she was “guarded about” her husband’s initial support of the politician.

“It’s complicated because it’s a big change politically,” she explained. “He starts out as a Democrat. When I first registered to vote, I registered as an Independent. Through the years, I changed to Democrat. Now I’m back to Independent. So, for Bobby, in the course of a year-and-a-half, two years, to go from a Democrat to now working with President Trump, that’s a long, that’s a leap.”

While Behar stepped in and said it wasn’t fair to put Hines on the spot about her husband’s views, she did push the actress to share her true thoughts about vaccines.

Despite her husband’s anti-vaccine stance, Hines said she still supports vaccines. “Yes, to vaccines,” she declared. “Yes, they are important and an important part of our healthcare.”

However, she stated she wants vaccines to be safer and encouraged others to listen to parents who say a vaccine negatively impacted their children.

Regarding her husband’s healthcare qualifications, Hines justified his lack of experience by claiming 90% of secretaries of Health and Human Services have not been doctors.

“But they have a science background, Hostin responded.

Behar went on to ask Hines if her husband actually has a brain worm. “It ate just a little bit of his brain and died,” Hines said. “So don’t worry!”