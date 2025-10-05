Former Taylor Swift Pal Blake Lively Reacts to ‘Life of A Showgirl’ Album Release

Despite their recent fallout over the Justin Baldoni legal battle, Blake Lively publicly reacted to the release of Taylor Swift’s new album Life of a Showgirl.

Videos by Suggest

The actress was among those who “liked” Swift’s Instagram post celebrating the release of the already popular album.

Blake Lively social media reacts to the release of Taylor Swift’s new album (Photo by Taylor Swift/Instagram)

The reaction came just a few weeks after sources said Blake Lively wasn’t interested in reconciling with Taylor Swift. Lively didn’t even reach out to Swift when the news broke of the pop star’s engagement to Travis Kelce.

“This isn’t the time,” an insider shared. “What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry.”

The source also said that Lively doesn’t talk to Swift at all. The fallout seemed to occur amid the subpoena drama during the legal battle against Justin Baldoni. This past spring, Baldoni’s legal team accused Lively’s attorney of threatening to release text messages from Swift if the pop icon didn’t publicly announce her loyalty to the actress.

Fans Believe Taylor Swift Referenced Blake Lively in New Single ‘Cancelled!’

Following the release of Life of a Showgirl, fans began to speculate that Taylor Swift was referencing Blake Lively in the album’s track, “Cancelled!”

In the single, Swift sings about how she likes her “friends cancelled” and goes on to declare that they can always count on her friendship, regardless of how they are perceived in the public eye.

“Did you girlboss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun?” the song’s lyrics read. “Come with me, when they see us, they’ll run / Something wicked this way comes.”

Swift further declares in the single, “I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers / Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are

Swift hasn’t revealed who inspired the song. In the Amazon Music intro to “Cancelled!” she said the song was about how she sees people differently. This is after her own previous cancellations.

“Having had my own experiences with mass judgment and being at the end of many dramatic sort of scandalous moments in my career, it makes me move throughout the world a little differently,” Swift explained. “And when other people go through it, find yourself thinking about how they’re probably gonna get smarter because of this. If they can get through it, if they can be tough enough, they can actually learn some things through this process.”

Swift added she doesn’t “naturally cast people aside just because other people decide they don’t like them.”



