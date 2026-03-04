former-prince-andrew-surrenders-another-royal-residence-lease-following-arrest

Former Prince Andrew has been forced to surrender yet another lease on a royal residence just weeks after his arrest.

According to the BBC, the ex-Duke of York was asked to give up his East Lodge lease. He has been renting the residence from the Crown Estate since early 1998.

The estate is located about five miles from Windsor and near his former home in Berkshire. Documents obtained by the media outlet confirmed that Andrew initially paid an initial £3,500 annual rent to the Crown Estate.

The former prince announced he was planning to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor and move to Sandringham in late 2025. The relocation was made amid the outcry of his former friendship with notorious human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

He had lived in East Lodge from 1998 to 2004 before moving to the Royal Lodge. However, he still kept the tenancy.

The BBC further reported that there was a provision for the rent to increase with inflation. By the time the tenancy was renewed in 2020, Andrew was paying £8,047 per year. Last summer, the tenancy was reviewed again, with documents from August 2025 showing the rent increased to £12,922.

It was reported that the Crown Estate suggested that the request to end his tenancy came this year, following a Freedom of Information request about the property.

“Since then… we have received a request for us to consider an early termination of the lease,” Crown Estate officials stated.

The lease is expected to end in mid-2027.

Meanwhile, former Prince Andrew moved from Royal Lodge to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk last month. He will live in the property owned by his older brother, King Charles, at no cost to the public.

More Information About Andrew’s Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Surfaces

Meanwhile, per newly revealed emails, former Prince Andrew had celebrated Jeffrey Epstein’s release from house arrest in 2010 following a child prostitution conviction. He then pitched a visit to Epsein.

“I will be in paris starting tomorrow,” Epstein wrote in a Jul. 24, 2010 email to “The Duke” and “Ferg.”

Although the recipients’ email addresses were leaked, the Daily Mail reports that the recipients were Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Responding to the email, “The Duke” stated, “Congratulations! DS told me you were allowed out from yesterday. How long in Paris for? I am back in London from 16th. A.”

Epstein then wrote, “Im totally complete and done will be in paris for a while. then the ranch in new mexico. .. there is so much opportunity here lye had non stop all day meetings and my friends are super flush with cash , and nothing to do.”

The American financier and convicted sex offender further stated in the email, “Lets get moving. ie. Leon black is sitting with 20 billion dollars , and hungry for deals,” he continued, naming the billionaire businessman.”

“The Duke” declared in his response, “Really, really good news. If you are in Paris around the 16th I’ll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!… And as far as things to do I have, with DS, a good brain to make things happen. Even looking at purchases from government of up to £3B each.”

Andrew has denied all allegations against him regarding his friendship with Epstein.