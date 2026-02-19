Former Prince Andrew Arrested After Release of Epstein Files, King Charles Responds

Following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, his brother, King Charles, is weighing in.

The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday, Feb. 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public life, police confirmed per the BBC.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” King Charles said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace shortly after the arrest. “What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,” the 77-year-old monarch concluded.

King Charles’s Remarks Follow a Dramatic Morning For Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

News of the arrest followed a dramatic morning, with the first sign of trouble being images of police at Wood Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate, where Andrew has been living.

Thames Valley Police confirmed in a statement that his Windsor home was also searched.



Police stationed outside the Royal Lodge in Windsor as part of an investigation into former Prince Andrew, arrested at Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police are searching properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Authorities are investigating an allegation that Andrew shared confidential information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” Thames Valley police explained in the statement.

“The man remains in police custody at this time,” police added.



Andrew has consistently denied any involvement in wrongdoing related to Epstein.

On Feb. 9, the BBC reported that Thames Valley Police confirmed they were investigating a complaint alleging Andrew had shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy.

Andrew is reportedly the first modern British royal to be arrested. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is believed to be abroad.