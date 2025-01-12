former-nfl-star-robert-quinn-arrested-after-alleged-hit-and-run-incident

Former Dallas Cowboys star Robert Quinn was arrested on Friday following allegations that he attempted to flee the scene of a serious car accident.

Around 2 a.m., police were called to a car repair shop to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

According to official reports, a white Dodge Challenger was in reverse when police arrived at the scene. Upon stopping the vehicle, the female driver informed officers that Quinn, who was seated in the passenger seat, had called her for a ride, per local outlet WCBD.

According to TMZ, police said that Quinn was uncooperative after the incident and appeared to be slurring his speech.

Prior to his arrest, Quinn was reportedly at a gentleman’s club. Surveillance footage later captured him driving his pickup truck over a median and through an intersection, eventually reaching the location where the crash occurred.

The 34-year-old retired Pro Bowl defensive end was arrested early Friday morning in South Carolina, per TMZ.

After his arrest, a mugshot of a teary-eyed Quinn revealed his face covered in fresh cuts. As of Saturday afternoon, he remained in custody at a detention center.

Quinn is facing charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in property damage.

Quinn, a native of South Carolina, made his mark in college football at the University of North Carolina. He was selected 14th overall by the St. Louis Rams in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Over the course of his career, he played for several teams, including the Dolphins, Cowboys, Bears, and Eagles, ultimately concluding his NFL journey with Philadelphia in 2022.

Robert Quinn Had Another Similar Incident in 2023

This isn’t Quinn’s first run-in with the law.

In August 2023, he was arrested in connection with multiple hit-and-run incidents in South Carolina.

He reportedly crashed his car into four vehicles, a gate, and a light post. However, the situation escalated further, as reported by WCSC. Quinn allegedly made an outrageous promise to compensate bystanders for the damage before assaulting a neighbor near his vehicle.

“He was very belligerent,” Lisa Ball, who lived near the crash, told the local outlet.

“He kept saying, ‘Oh don’t worry about it I’ll buy you new cars, I’ll buy you a new car, let’s go to the dealership.’ I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice,” she added.

In 2012, Quinn was also arrested in Missouri on charges of driving while intoxicated.