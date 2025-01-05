More Than 500 Animals Die After a Fire Breaks Out in Dallas Shopping Center

A total of 579 animals died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a shopping center in Dallas, Texas, last week.

According to multiple media outlets, the tragic two-alarm fire occurred at the Plaza Latina Bazaar, where a pet shop was located, around 9:15 a.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 3.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials revealed the fire did not reach the pet store. However, a “great deal of smoke did enter” the shop.

“Most were small birds, but there were also chickens, hamsters, two dogs, and two cats,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Robert Borse stated, per CBS News. “No exotic animals were found on the site at the time of recovery.”

Officials also reported that at least a dozen animals were taken out of the building by firefighters. They were treated for smoke inhalation in the parking lot.

“While DFR personnel did search and attempt rescue, all animals [remaining] in the shop unfortunately perished due to smoke inhalation,” Borse confirmed.

Firefighters reportedly performed CPR on a tortois and revived a near-death puppy.

“When firefighters arrived at the large one-story commercial occupancy, they were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions,” Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA-TV. “Recognizing that suppression efforts would be defensive early on, a second-alarm response was immediately requested. [Firefighters used] hand lines and three ladder pipes to surround and drown the fire from all sides.”

Approximately 40 firefighters took on the blaze, which caused a portion of the building to collapse. No humans were injured in the fire.

Dallas Shopping Center Owner Speaks Out After Tragic Fire

Following the devastating fire, the owner of the Plaza Latina Bazaar spoke out.

“We had a regrettable situation this morning,” the owner said in a Facebook post. “We ask for your prayers for all the families who work here, hoping to be back strong, to give you the attention that you deserve.”

Jasmine Sanchez, whose mother owns a clothing shop in the shopping center, called police when the first started. She knew the animals were inside.

“I’m an animal lover,” she also shared. “So i tried to think of them. God uses people, and I just thought about them, that’s it. I’m happy for them, but I’m really sad for a lot of them who died inside, and it’s sad.”

Before the fire, the Dallas shopping center hosted about 200 vendors. Many of the vendors were not onsite at the time of the fire. Two people who were in the building managed to escape.

The fire is currently being investigated.