Former NFL Player’s Last Tweet Before Assault Charge Against Mother Of Son Is Chilling

Retired New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested October 25 on charges of assault, battery against a family member, and vandalism. That same day, he tweeted out a message that has since taken on a chilling double meaning. After news of his arrest broke, Twitter users were quick to point out the irony of his last tweet.

Patrick Chung Arrested On Assault Charges

Patrick Chung, who retired from the New England Patriots in March of this year after 11 years in the NFL, was arrested on Monday. He appeared in a Quincy, Massachusetts, court the following day where he pleaded not guilty to assault, vandalism, and battery against a family member. The charges were filed by the mother of one of Chung’s children who also represented herself in court. During the proceedings, the unnamed woman successfully obtained a civil restraining order against Chung.

During the incident in question, Chung allegedly hit the woman with an open hand before pushing her to the ground outside of a Milton-area home. He also stands accused of taking her phone and throwing it, which reportedly shattered the screen. Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the woman’s physical condition but determined that she didn’t need treatment at that time.

The retired football player was released on a $10,000 personal surety and will be expected back in court for a hearing on January 7, 2022 according to a report from ESPN and the Boston Globe. A separate report from CBS confusingly listed the next hearing date as November 7.

Chung’s defense attorney, Sandy Pesiridis, said in remarks obtained by the Boston Globe, “Mr. Chung is an upstanding member of the community, wonderful father, and he looks forward to be able to set this straight in respect to what actually occurred. He is the victim in this matter.” In court, she added, “My client is a gentleman, and in no way would ever harm a woman. That as much I am sure about.”

Chilling Tweet Before Incident

In a disturbingly ironic twist, Chung had tweeted hours earlier a highly optimistic message on the day of his arrest. “Best day of my life,” he tweeted out to his over 94,000 followers. That day, fans responded positively to his message.

Best day of my life — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) October 25, 2021

One user wrote, “And I hope tomorrow will be even better for you. Stay true brother.” The next day, after news of Chung’s arrest had spread, another person responded, “(Spoiler: it wasn’t).” The original tweeter replied with a gif from the comedy show Schitt’s Creek that was subtitled, “I take it back.”

The case is still ongoing and there are multiple differing witness accounts of the incident, which is certain to muddy the waters. We will continue to follow the case and update as new information becomes available.