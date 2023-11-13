Former NFL Player D.J. Hayden Killed in Car Crash at 33

The former cornerback was one of six people killed in a fatal car crash that occurred in Houston over the weekend.

The NFL world continues to mourn the loss of D.J. Hayden after ESPN reported that he and six others lost their lives in a fatal car crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Four People Were Pronounced Dead At The Scene

According to the Houston Police Department, a vehicle sped through a red light at around 2 a.m. and collided with another car. The car then struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, including the pedestrian and the driver who ran the light.

Four individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where tragically, two succumbed to their injuries shortly after arrival. One is currently on the path to recovery after enduring critical injuries, while another remains in stable condition and continues to cooperate with the police.

According to ESPN, the tragic crash claimed the lives of two of Hayden’s former University of Houston teammates, Zach McMilian and Ralph Oragwu. Former Houston Cougar, Jeffery Lewis, also suffered injuries in the incident.

Remembering D.J. Hayden

In a statement released on Saturday to pay tribute to the players, the Cougars’ athletic department wrote:

“The entire University of Houston community is heartbroken over the tragic passing of former Football student-athletes D.J. Hayden, Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu earlier today, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Jeffery Lewis in his recovery ahead.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, as we collectively mourn the loss of three individuals who made an indelible impact on each life they touched,” the statement read. “While their combined talents provided Houston Football some of its most unforgettable moments, their unique legacies will best be remembered for the way they loved their teammates, supported their communities and defied the odds.”

Following a near-fatal heart injury incurred during a practice collision in 2012, Hayden emerged as the No. 1 draft pick for the Las Vegas Raiders (formerly Oakland Raiders) in 2013. The team honored Hayden in a post on Saturday afternoon.

“The Raiders Family is mourning the tragic loss of former cornerback D.J. Hayden,” said Raiders’ statement. “The Raiders’ first-round draft pick out of the University of Houston in 2013, D.J. overcame a heart injury sustained in a college practice to play nine years in the NFL, including his first four with the Silver and Black.

“D.J.’s courage, perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.’s loved ones at this time.”

After playing college football with the Cougars and spending time with the Raiders, the Houston native also had stints with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders before retiring from the NFL after the 2021 season, as reported by ESPN.

Our hearts are with the loved ones of every life lost at this time.

