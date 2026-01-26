Former Netflix TV Show Host Reveals Pregnancy, May Due Date

A former Netflix TV host and science communicator just conducted her most significant experiment yet: she took to social media to announce that, according to her calculations, she’s officially adding mass to the family with a new pregnancy.

Emily Calandrelli, the brilliant mind behind Xploration Outer Space and Netflix’s Emily’s Wonder Lab, conducted a major life experiment and announced the results on Instagram Dec. 21.

In a heartwarming video set to the infamous holiday tune “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Calandrelli, aka “The Space Gal,” stands by the Christmas tree with her husband, aerospace engineer Tommy Franklin, and their two young children. The festive scene takes a cosmic twist when she reveals a positive pregnancy test. Cue the celebrations: the family dances around the tree, unveils an adorable galaxy-themed baby onesie, and showers kisses on the former Netflix host’s expanding universe.

“Completing our family in May, 2026,” Calandrelli wrote alongside the adorable video.

A bunch of high-profile friends jumped into the comments to congratulate Calandrelli on her baby-on-board experiment reaching the next phase…

“YAY! Congratulations! So excited for you!!!!” commercial astronaut Kellie Gerardi gushed. “Congrats!!!!” social entrepreneur and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyễn added. “Yay! Congrats family!” YouTube star Rachel Anne Accurso (better known as Ms. Rachel) chimed in.

Not long after, Calandrelli returned with a follow-up post showing off her baby bump and thanked her followers for their well-wishes.

“Cats outta the bag! Over halfway there 🥰 Thank you all so much for the love and support 🫶🏻,” she wrote alongside the sweet image.

“Awe! Congrats. I still remember the cutest baby bump you introduced to the world in Emily’s Wonderlab. Does this mean a second season?” one hopeful Netflix fan wrote in the comments.

Emily Calandrelli Flaunts Baby Bump in Swimsuit During Sweet Family Vacation

Finally, Calandrelli took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share a series of snaps from her family’s Disney cruise vacation, reflecting on what a big year 2025 had been.

The series of shots kicked off with Calandrelli trading lab coats for a maroon one-piece, showing off her growing baby bump while strolling on the beach. The highlights also featured plenty of high-seas family fun, including a latte topped with a Minnie Mouse foam design almost too cute to drink.

“Life is all about balance,” she began in the caption to her photo dump. “No new big business accomplishments to note at the moment (that’s what 2026 is for 😜), but let me tell you, this family will always be my biggest accomplishment, most strategic investment, and project I’m the most proud of.”

“Wishing you a happy, healthy, and safe New Year. Thank you for being here,” she concluded.