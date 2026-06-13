5 of the Best Actors to Guest Star on ‘Modern Family’

Modern Family built its reputation on a brilliant cast, but the hit ABC sitcom also attracted an impressive lineup of guest stars during its 11-season run. From Oscar winners to television legends, these actors dropped into the show and left a lasting impression.

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Here are five of the best actors to guest star on Modern Family.

Edward Norton

In retrospect, Edward Norton’s cameo only eight episodes into the show’s run was a crazy feat.

Academy Award nominee Edward Norton delivered one of the show’s funniest guest appearances. He played Izzy LaFontaine, a washed-up musician who once belonged to one of Claire Dunphy’s favorite bands. Phil secretly hired him to perform for Claire’s birthday, but the surprise quickly spiraled into classic Modern Family chaos.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick brought endless awkward energy to his memorable appearance as Dave in Season 4 Episode 8.

He played a charming man who mistakenly believed Phil was flirting with him. Phil’s attempts to clear up the misunderstanding only made things worse, as always, creating one of the series’ most hilarious episodes.

James Marsden

James Marsden delivered a memorable guest appearance as Barry in Season 2 Episode 11.

He played an attractive neighbor who unintentionally sparked jealousy and confusion among the show’s characters. Marsden leaned into the sitcom’s playful and awkward humor perfectly, making him a brilliant cameo.

Judy Greer

Judy Greer made a memorable appearance as Denise, Phil Dunphy’s former girlfriend, in Season 1 Episode 11.

Her unexpected return sparked Claire’s jealousy and created a series of awkward encounters that played perfectly into the show’s comedic strengths.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was the cameo I found the most surprising, appearing as Phil Dunphy’s neighbour and friend in more than one cameo appearance. Hart appeared in Season 3 Episode 11, and later on in the season in Episode 21.

The pair formed an enthusiastic friendship built on shared optimism and questionable decision-making. Hart’s natural charisma matched perfectly with Ty Burrell’s comedic style, making their scenes together especially entertaining.