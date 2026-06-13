lil-wayne-gets-major-win-in-court

Veteran rapper Lil Wayne just scored a big legal win, taking home some major cash after being hauled to court by a former bodyguard.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles judge ruled on June 10 that the ex-bodyguard, Christian Carlos, gets nothing. The bodyguard had filed an assault-with-a-firearm lawsuit against the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

This is a significant legal victory for the 43-year-old “Got Money” rapper. Per TMZ, Carlos not only lost the case but was also ordered to pay Lil Wayne $29,225 in monetary sanctions. It seems the bodyguard will have to do some “Stuntin'” of his own to pay back the Weezy.

Bodyguard Sued Lil Wayne Back in 2023

Carlos sued Lil Wayne in December 2023, claiming the “Blunt Blowin” rapper assaulted him and brandished a firearm during an alleged confrontation in 2021. The alleged throwdown went down at Wayne’s Hidden Hills pad after the rapper accused Carlos of leaking photos to the press and told him to get packing.

Of course, Lil Wayne denied the bodyguard’s allegations from the start. The court has now entered a judgment in the rapper’s favor, ordering the former bodyguard to pay the hefty legal tab.

Per Complex, Wayne’s attorney, Ashlee Difuntorum, stated that Carlos failed to provide “basic information” and documents related to the alleged incident and his claimed injuries.

Meanwhile, with the legal drama in his rearview mirror, the veteran rapper is off to greener pastures. Fresh off his court win, he’s gearing up for the North American leg of his 20+ Years of Carter Classics Tour. With 2 Chainz and The Game in tow, the tour is set to “Lollipop” its way across North America, launching this month and wrapping on October 23.