3 Scenes From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ That Still Keep Us Laughing

Few sitcoms have delivered as many memorable comedy moments as The Big Bang Theory. Across 12 seasons, the hit CBS series turned awkward social encounters, geeky obsessions, and eccentric personalities into television gold. Even years after the finale aired, certain scenes remain laugh-out-loud funny no matter how many times fans watch them.

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Here are three unforgettable moments that continue to keep us (and the viewers) laughing.

The Ball Pit “Bazinga!” Scene

Few moments in The Big Bang Theory history have achieved the legendary status of Sheldon’s ball pit prank.

In Season 3’s “The Einstein Approximation,” Sheldon becomes frustrated while trying to solve a scientific problem and eventually retreats to a children’s ball pit at a local play center.

The scene perfectly captures Sheldon’s childlike sense of humor and Jim Parsons’ impeccable comic timing. More than a decade later, fans still cite the ball pit sequence as one of the funniest moments the show ever produced.

Penny Gets Addicted To Online Gaming

One of the show’s funniest storylines arrives in Season 2’s “The Barbarian Sublimation,” when Penny discovers the online fantasy game Age of Conan thanks to Sheldon, and he quickly regrets it.

My favorite moment from one of my favorite episodes has to be the end, where she finally realizes she’s gone a little off the rails when Howard Hofstetter approaches her in the video game.

That final “Oh my God, I need help,” is gold.

Sheldon And James Earl Jones Prank Carrie Fisher

The Big Bang Theory is known for its cameos. And in “The Convention Conundrum,” we get to see Star Wars legends James Earl Jones and Carrie Fisher.

Although Sheldon’s whole trip with James Earl Jones is brilliant, the best moment is surely when they prank Carrie Fisher.

The joke is simple but hilarious. Jones rings Fisher’s doorbell and immediately runs away with Sheldon before she answers. The image of the legendary Darth Vader actor gleefully participating in a childish prank catches both Sheldon and viewers completely off guard.

And, naturally, Carrie Fisher walks out holding a baseball bat.