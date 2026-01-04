Former Little Mix Singer Reveals Twin Babies Diagnosed With Severe Muscle Disease

Jesy Nelson, former singer of the pop group Little Mix, has shared heartbreaking news. Her premature twins have been diagnosed with a severe muscle disease which will impact the rest of their lives.

The singer, 34, took to Instagram to share the crushing news on January 4. Her children, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, prematurely born in May 2025, have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition of spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1).

This means many things for the future of her children. If not treated, their life expectancy could be shortened to just 2 years. And if treated, they will be disabled for the rest of their lives.

The news has come as a huge blow to the singer. But she’s confident her babies can fight through what’s to come.

“A few months ago, my mum noticed that the girls were not showing as much movement in their legs as they should be,” she explained. As her girls were premature, no red flags were raised initially. She was told not to compare her children to others, so as far as she was concerned, motor abilities will develop in time.

“Take them as they are, and they will get to where they need to be,” she was informed. Additionally, medical personnel told her that her babies were perfectly healthy. This pushed any thoughts of disease or problems from her mind.

Jesy Nelson’s Babies Require Urgent Treatment And Care Following ASM1 Diagnosis

After signs of them struggling to “breathe properly” and a reduction in appetite, she got her babies seen to. But she was regularly dismissed. “After the most grueling three/four months, and endless appointments,” the girls finally received their diagnosis.

Her babies are facing the possibility of never being able to walk, among a list of other heartbreaking disabilities.

Jesy Nelson is incredibly grateful for the rapid treatment her girls have received, even if it does mean “endless” hospital appointments.

“I truly believe that my girls will defy all the odds, and with the right help, they will fight this and go on to do things that have never been done.”

By making the video, she hopes to raise awareness of the symptoms of SMA1. As there is no cure, just treatment to prevent any more damage, time is of the essence for every baby afflicted.

I implore you to watch the video yourself and do further research on the topic.