Former ‘Howard Stern Show’ Writer Elisa Jordana Reflects on ‘Sadness and Anger’ After Attacking Man on Livestream

Former Howard Stern Show writer Elisa Jordana speaks out after streaming herself physically assaulting her alleged boyfriend.

In a statement provided to the Daily Mail, Jordana issued an apology for her actions. “I just want to say I’m so sorry for what I portrayed on my lifestream that everyone saw,” she said.

“This is not what I want to give to the world and it sucks that I got such a sadness and anger.- it was a really negative representation of who I am.”

Continuing to speak out about her actions, the Howard Stern Show alum noted, “I’m going to do everything I can to have better relationships with people that are good for me and people that I’m also good for.”

Jordana dubbed the situation as being the “most challenging time” of her life. “If I can get through this time I will definitely be proud,” she added.

The incident occurred on Monday while she was driving in Palm Beach, Florida. During the car ride, Jordana ended up in a violent dispute with her alleged boyfriend, who was identified as Zscorro.

Titled, Not Doing Good, Jordana is seen on the livestream crying and accusing Zscorror of sending thousands of dollars to another woman named Sara. Things took a violent turn when the former Howard Stern Show writer called Sara.

During her conversation with Sara, Jordana threatened to post nude photos of her. When Zscorro joined the intense conversation, Jordana had enough and hit him in the arm.

The assault doesn’t stop there. When Zscorro attempts to apologize to Sara and ask her to call 9-1-1, Jordana slaps him and yells, “Don’t f—ing tallk!”

Zscorro claimed Jordana almost broke his nose before declaring, “F— you, c—t.” He then pulls her hair before forcing her out of the vehicle.

Elisa Jordana Was Charged With Felony Battery Following Livestreaming Incident

According to Page Six, Elisa Jordana was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony battery.

It remains unclear if Zscorro was arrested for his part in the physical altercation.

Jordana spoke to The Post about the incident, describing Monday as the “second worst day” of her life, “besides long” her dog, Kermit.

“Lost everything in a day,” she told the media outlet. It was further reported that the shocking video has nearly 220,000 views.

Before her alleged relationship with Zscorro, Jordana was engaged to comedian Andy Dick. The pair broke up in 2021 after Dick was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.