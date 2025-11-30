Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Hospitalized With ‘Excruciating’ Stomach Pain

A former Dance Moms star revealed she was hospitalized after experiencing “excruciating” stomach pain.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent TikTok post, JoJo Siwa opened up about her recent health emergency after posting a photo of herself on a stretcher right before her Mall of America performance.

“So long story short, every time that I’ve been dancing for the last couple of days or even just like walking like anything, my stomach would just really, really hurt,” she explained. “And I don’t know why, but it just kind of passed, and so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s that time of the month, maybe it’s a cramp, I don’t know.'”

Siwa further explained that the pain became so bad that she attempted to stop it by lying down. However, that approach didn’t work.

“I laid down, I closed my eyes, and I was like, ‘I can’t breathe,'” she recounted.

Siwa then got into the bathtub to see if that would “calm” her muscles down. “That set it off 100 times worse,” she pointed out. “I was in [the bathtub] for maybe four minutes, and all of a sudden I was like, I have to get out immediately ’cause I knew I was gonna black out and I felt like I was gonna throw up.”

After a chat with her mom, Siwa decided to call 911. She noted that when the EMTs arrived on the scene, they “didn’t really know what was wrong.”

The EMTs also said that her vitals appeared “normal.”

The ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Revealed What Led to Her Being Hospitalized

The Dance Moms alum was eventually hospitalized and given medication. She also had an ultrasound done, which revealed that one of her ovaries had a cyst that burst.

“[The cyst] was bleeding into my stomach. So that’s what was causing the excruciating pain,” she said. “Anytime that the blood in your stomach moves, that’s the bleeding in the stomach. It’s like brutal pain, and long story short, [it] should revolve itself. It should stop on its own.”

Siwa pointed out that she was “out of the hospital within two hours” thanks to the medical staff.

Despite her medical emergency, Siwa is determined to get back to work.

“Today, we’re gonna go to work, and we’re gonna dance again,” she said. “I’m afraid how this dance is gonna affect me ’cause I’m gonna be dancing, but it’s only gonna be an hour. We’re going to do it.”

She went on to add, “We’re going to keep it pushing, and if I vomit or if I have that excruciating pain burst again, I got to go immediately back in, but we should be okay.”