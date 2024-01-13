former-college-basketball-star-tyvez-monroe-murdered-outside-train-station

Former Augusta University basketball star Tyvez Monroe was fatally shot outside of a Washington D.C. train station on Dec. 26. He was 27 years old.

The Washington Post reported that surveillance footage shows Monroe talking to Deonte Vondell Spicer, the man suspected of pulling the trigger, early that morning. After speaking, Monroe sat on a bench. The camera then caught Spicer as he pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at Monroe’s head, and fired a single shot.

Police arrested Spicer, and charged him with first-degree murder. As of now, there is no known motive.

The Alexandria, Virginia, native was one of the highest-ranked players in Augusta University’s history. Tyrez Monroe ended his team career 24th in all-time scoring, 7th in three-pointers, 17th in rebounding, and 14th in assists. Monroe also helped the team win two Peach Belt Conference regular season titles and three conference tournament titles.

Tyves Monroe Remembered As “Bright” and Kind

“As a head coach for 28 years, Tyvez is the first player that I coached to have passed away,” head coach Dip Metress said in a statement. “I remember watching him practice at Edison High School in Alexandria, Virginia in December of his senior year like it was yesterday. Tyvez is a four-board guy in our arena – in other words, he is in the All-Time leaders for points, rebounds, assists, and three-pointers. Tevez was one competitive dude.”

Was sad to wake up to the news this morning of the untimely passing of one of the members of our Jaguar Family, Tyvez Monroe. One of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached, gone far too soon. Once a Jaguar, always a Jaguar. Please keep his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/Q0DPS9uPYo — Dip Metress (@DipMetress) December 27, 2023

Metress told The Washington Post that Tyvez Monroe had planned on playing professional basketball, and he planned on trying in Europe. Instead, he returned to Virginia after graduating.

“He was the typical guy in college,” Metress added. “His basketball career is over. You just try to figure out what comes next.”

Aside from being a star on the court, Monroe was also a radio star and helped announce Augusta games.

“He did the color commentary,” said Dr. Bulla, chair of the University’s Department of Communications, “He was bright, delivered his comments well, and always acted with kindness. Overall, I felt fortunate to have him as one of our Communication students. He did a good job in our Sports Communication course and was always respectful and had good insights in our discussions about sports and the media. What happened to him in D.C. is beyond a shock, and it is a terrible tragedy for his family. Gun violence is a pandemic in our country, Tyvez did not have to become a statistic.”