former-child-star-rory-sykes-dies-at-32-in-los-angeles-wildfires

Rory Callum Sykes, a former child actor, has been identified as one of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Sykes, 32, who gained attention as a child for speaking about his life with disabilities, including cerebral palsy, appeared in the 90s UK show Kiddy Kapers and even served as a motivational speaker for a time, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, at his family’s home in Malibu, California.

His mother, Shelley Sykes, shared the news in a heartfelt post on X.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday,” Shelley began. She added that she was “totally heartbroken” over the loss of her “wonderful son.”

Rory Sykes was British and had been living in Sydney, Australia. According to the Australian outlet 9 News, he had only recently moved to the United States.

According to his mother’s post on X, he passed away while residing in a cottage on his family’s 17-acre estate in Malibu.

“I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off … Even the 50 brave firefighters had no water all day,” Shelley detailed in her post.

Shelley also detailed all of the harrowing health issues Rory overcame, including being born without sight. “[He] overcame so much with surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and to be able to learn to walk.”

“Despite the pain,” Rory even became an avid traveler, “from Africa to Antarctica,” she noted.

“He will be incredibly missed,” she added.

Rory Sykes’ Mother Details Trying Desperately to Save Her Son From the Blazes

With tears in her eyes, Shelley told the Australian outlet 10 News First that she “couldn’t stop the flames taking over.” She also revealed that Rory’s cottage had been completely destroyed in the fire.

She also described attempting to save her son, only to be hindered by her own injury.

“He said, ‘Mom leave me’ and no mom can leave their kid. I’ve got a broken arm, I couldn’t lift him, I couldn’t move him,” Shelley told the outlet.

Fire officials per 10 News First, said that her son had passed away due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles rose to 11 as of Friday.